 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Investors Cheering Cardiff Oncology's New Data In Colorectal Cancer Setting?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Investors Cheering Cardiff Oncology's New Data In Colorectal Cancer Setting?
  • Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has announced new data from Phase 1b/2 evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • Related Content: Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib Shows Durable Response, Progression-Free Survival In Colorectal Cancer Patients.
  • 8 of 19 (42%) patients treated at onvansertib 15 mg/m2 who were evaluable for disease response achieved a partial response (PR). 
  • 37% achieved a confirmed PR. 12 of 32 (38%) patients evaluable for response across all dose levels achieved a PR. 31%) have achieved a confirmed PR.
  • Median progression-free survival (mPFS) across all response-evaluable patients is 9.4 months and has not yet been reached in those treated at 15 mg/m2 dose. 
  • The combination regimen of onvansertib plus FOLFIRI / bevacizumab is well tolerated, with 10% of reported treatment-emergent adverse events being severe or life-threatening.
  • Partial responses (PRs) were observed across different KRAS mutation variants. Patients achieving the best PR response showed the most significant decreases in plasma KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) after one cycle (28 days) of therapy.
  • Price Action: CRDF shares are up 18.6% at $8.36 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRDF)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com