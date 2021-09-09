Why Are Investors Cheering Cardiff Oncology's New Data In Colorectal Cancer Setting?
- Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has announced new data from Phase 1b/2 evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- 8 of 19 (42%) patients treated at onvansertib 15 mg/m2 who were evaluable for disease response achieved a partial response (PR).
- 37% achieved a confirmed PR. 12 of 32 (38%) patients evaluable for response across all dose levels achieved a PR. 31%) have achieved a confirmed PR.
- Median progression-free survival (mPFS) across all response-evaluable patients is 9.4 months and has not yet been reached in those treated at 15 mg/m2 dose.
- The combination regimen of onvansertib plus FOLFIRI / bevacizumab is well tolerated, with 10% of reported treatment-emergent adverse events being severe or life-threatening.
- Partial responses (PRs) were observed across different KRAS mutation variants. Patients achieving the best PR response showed the most significant decreases in plasma KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) after one cycle (28 days) of therapy.
- Price Action: CRDF shares are up 18.6% at $8.36 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
