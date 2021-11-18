 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Shows 83% Protection Over Six Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Shows 83% Protection Over Six Months
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has shared new data from two Phase 3 trials of AZD7442, its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, in COVID-19 patients.
  • In an analysis of the ongoing PROVENT trial evaluating a median of six months of participant follow-up, one 300mg intramuscular (IM) dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 83% compared to placebo.
  • The Company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.
  • The injected therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August.
  • The latest results from longer-term follow-ups potentially position AstraZeneca, like rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), as a future supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
  • Related Link: AstraZeneca Seeks Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Drug To Prevent Infection.
  • AZD7442 combines two LAABs, tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061), derived from B-cells donated by convalescent patients after the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.02% at $57.14 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

AstraZeneca, Moderna Shares Early Cut Data For mRNA Candidate In Heart Failure
PhaseBio Says Antiplatelet Candidate Achieved Primary Reversal Endpoint In Late-Stage Study
Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation
Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: Everspin Jumps After Q3 Results; Acutus Medical Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com