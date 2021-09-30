 Skip to main content

AbbVie Unveils New Durable Risankizumab Data In Psoriatic Arthritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBVannounced new Phase 3 data analyses of KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, evaluating Skyrizi (risankizumab) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis for one year (52 weeks).
  • The results were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress.
  • The new long-term data showed that 70% and 58% of patients initially treated with risankizumab achieved American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 respectively at one year.
  • Among patients initially treated with risankizumab, 43% in KEEPsAKE-1 and 32% in KEEPsAKE-2 achieved ACR50 response, and 26% in KEEPsAKE-1 and 17% in KEEPsAKE-2 achieved ACR70 response at one year.
  • At one year, 68% and 64% of patients achieved a 90% reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively.
  • Price Action: ABBV stock is up 0.06% at $108.91 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

