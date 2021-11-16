 Skip to main content

See Why Molecular Partners Shares Dropped To 52-Week Low During Tuesday Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 5:51am   Comments
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) has announced that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the Phase 3 ACTIV-3 study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
  • The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends discontinuing recruitment in the ensovibep arm of the ACTIV-3 study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 
  • ACTIV is evaluating multiple therapies for COVID-19. 
  • At the time of the analysis, 470 patients had been randomized in the ensovibep arm of the study. 
  • Ensovibep was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated with reported side effects consistent with the standard of care.
  • Molecular Partners and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) are collaborating on developing ensovibep to assess ensovibep's ability to rapidly reduce viral load and prevent worsening symptoms of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Novartis is conducting an EMPATHY Phase 2/3 trial with Molecular Partners as a sponsor, with topline interim data for the first 400 patients expected in early 2022.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MOLN shares are down 36.3% at $9.42 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

