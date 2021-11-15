Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Move Closer To Phase 3 For Blood Thinner Candidate
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc announced results from the Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-TKR study of Factor XIa inhibitor called milvexian.
- Milvexian (BMS-986177) significantly lowered patients' rate of venous thromboembolism (VTE) after knee surgery compared to the commonly used anticoagulant enoxaparin, without increasing the risk of infection bleeding.
- At daily doses of at least 100 mg, those treated with milvexian saw significantly lower VTE rates than enoxaparin.
- A group of patients receiving the highest once-daily dose (200mg) of milvexian saw a 7% VTE rate, compared to a 21% rate for the group of patients who took 40 mg of enoxaparin.
- While the study tested both single and twice-daily doses of milvexian, the companies will wait to see the results from another Phase 2 trial in secondary stroke before deciding on a regimen.
- That readout is expected in 1H of 2022. There were no major bleeds in the milvexian arm compared to one in the enoxaparin arm.
- The major plus clinically relevant non-major bleeds (CRNM) rates were 0.8% and 1.4% in the milvexian and enoxaparin arms, respectively.
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.43% at $59.69, and JNJ shares are down 0.55% at $164.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General