AstraZeneca, Moderna Shares Early Cut Data For mRNA Candidate In Heart Failure
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced data from the AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN)-led Phase 2 (EPICCURE) study evaluating AZD8601 in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).
- AZD8601 is an mRNA therapeutic that encodes for vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A).
- In the trial, seven were treated with AZD8601, while four were given a placebo.
- After six months of follow-up, investigators concluded the drug met the primary endpoints on safety and tolerability, while the exploratory efficacy analyses support further clinical evaluation.
- The companies experimented with injecting AZD8601 directly into the myocardium of patients undergoing elective coronary artery bypass surgery.
- No deaths, treatment-related serious adverse events, and no infections were reported.
- Exploratory efficacy endpoints were also tracked, including left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), NT-proBNP (a biomarker tied to heart failure) levels, and functional patient-reported outcomes.
