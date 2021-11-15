 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca, Moderna Shares Early Cut Data For mRNA Candidate In Heart Failure
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
AstraZeneca, Moderna Shares Early Cut Data For mRNA Candidate In Heart Failure
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAannounced data from the AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN)-led Phase 2 (EPICCURE) study evaluating AZD8601 in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).
  • AZD8601 is an mRNA therapeutic that encodes for vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A).
  • In the trial, seven were treated with AZD8601, while four were given a placebo. 
  • After six months of follow-up, investigators concluded the drug met the primary endpoints on safety and tolerability, while the exploratory efficacy analyses support further clinical evaluation.
  • The companies experimented with injecting AZD8601 directly into the myocardium of patients undergoing elective coronary artery bypass surgery.
  • No deaths, treatment-related serious adverse events, and no infections were reported.
  • Exploratory efficacy endpoints were also tracked, including left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), NT-proBNP (a biomarker tied to heart failure) levels, and functional patient-reported outcomes. 
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.73% at $59.82, while MRNA shares are up 1.17% at $233.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

