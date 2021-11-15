 Skip to main content

Rocket Pharma To Test Lower Dose Of Gene Therapy In Genetic Disorder Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has announced updated data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating a single intravenous infusion of RP-A501, an investigational gene therapy, for Danon Disease. 
  • Danon disease is characterized by weakening of the heart muscle, weakening of skeletal muscles, and intellectual disability.
  • The update includes interim safety and efficacy data from patients in the low-dose (6.7e13 vg/kg; n=3) and high-dose (1.1e14 vg/kg; n=2) adult and adolescent cohorts.
  • Data demonstrated that RP-A501 was generally well tolerated at the low dose and conferred sustained clinical benefit.
  • Across both dose levels, the most common serious adverse event observed was steroid-induced myopathy in three patients (two low-dose and one high-dose), which resolved after corticosteroid discontinuation.
  • Based on the observed safety and efficacy, the Company will focus on the low-dose cohort moving forward and will no longer administer the high-dose to study patients.
  • Related Link: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Rocket Pharma's X-Linked Inherited Disorder Trial.
  • Among the three low-dose patients, BNP (a key marker of heart failure) decreased from a pretreatment baseline by 57% at 24 months, 79% at 18 months, and 75% at 15 months, respectively. 
  • In the high-dose patient, BNP decreased from a pretreatment baseline by 67% at 12 months.
  • Price Action: RCKT shares are down 20.20 at $27.09 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

