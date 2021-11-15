Rocket Pharma To Test Lower Dose Of Gene Therapy In Genetic Disorder Trial
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has announced updated data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating a single intravenous infusion of RP-A501, an investigational gene therapy, for Danon Disease.
- Danon disease is characterized by weakening of the heart muscle, weakening of skeletal muscles, and intellectual disability.
- The update includes interim safety and efficacy data from patients in the low-dose (6.7e13 vg/kg; n=3) and high-dose (1.1e14 vg/kg; n=2) adult and adolescent cohorts.
- Data demonstrated that RP-A501 was generally well tolerated at the low dose and conferred sustained clinical benefit.
- Across both dose levels, the most common serious adverse event observed was steroid-induced myopathy in three patients (two low-dose and one high-dose), which resolved after corticosteroid discontinuation.
- Based on the observed safety and efficacy, the Company will focus on the low-dose cohort moving forward and will no longer administer the high-dose to study patients.
- Among the three low-dose patients, BNP (a key marker of heart failure) decreased from a pretreatment baseline by 57% at 24 months, 79% at 18 months, and 75% at 15 months, respectively.
- In the high-dose patient, BNP decreased from a pretreatment baseline by 67% at 12 months.
- Price Action: RCKT shares are down 20.20 at $27.09 during the market session on the last check Monday.
