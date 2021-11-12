EMA Backs Approval Of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic 2mg Dose For Diabetes
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending a label extension for Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO) Ozempic's new dose of 2.0 mg.
- Ozempic (semaglutide) is currently approved in the EU in 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for type 2 diabetes in adults.
- The positive opinion is based on the SUSTAIN FORTE trial in which semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg.
- In the trial, both doses of semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile.
- Ozempic 2.0 mg will be launched in the EU in 1H of 2022. The label expansion for semaglutide 2.0 mg is under regulatory review in the U.S.
