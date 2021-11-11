European Authorities Recommend Approval Of Wegovy For Obesity
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the authorization of Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO) Wegovy for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.
- Wegovy is a once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg injection.
- The positive CHMP opinion is based on the STEP phase 3a trial program results that showed an average weight loss of 17-18% sustained over 68 weeks.
- Wegovy demonstrated a safe and well-tolerated profile across the program, with the most common adverse events being gastrointestinal.
- Novo Nordisk expects to receive final marketing authorization from the European Commission in approximately two months.
- In September 2021, Wegovy was approved by the U.K. Medicines and Health products Regulations Agency (MHRA).
- Novo Nordisk expects to launch Wegovy in Europe in 2H of 2022.
- Related Link: Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide Gets FDA Approval to Tackle Obesity.
- Price Action: NVO shares are up 0.59% at $113.37 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs European Medicines Agency obesityBiotech News Health Care FDA General