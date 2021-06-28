Novo Nordisk's Higher Dose Of Semaglutide Trumped 1-mg Predecessor On Blood Sugar, Weight Reduction
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) announced data from SUSTAIN FORTE Phase 3b trial comparing semaglutide 2.0 mg versus 1.0 mg dose as an add-on to metformin in type 2 diabetes in need of additional blood sugar reduction.
- The results were presented at the Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, and the preliminary results will be published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.
- In the 961-patient study, higher-dose Ozempic patients saw an A1C reduction of 2.2% after 40 weeks of treatment versus a 1.9% reduction in the 1 mg Ozempic arm.
- Meanwhile, subgroup analyses after the study wrapped showed that Ozempic 2 mg topped the lower dose in patients across a range of baseline blood sugar levels.
- Patients who came into the study with a mean A1C of less than 9% saw a 1.9% reduction in the higher dose compared to a 1.7% reduction in the 1-mg arm reduction.
- Patients with baseline A1C of at least 9% saw reductions of 2.6% versus 2.3% among patients on the lower dose.
- Ozempic 2 mg helped patients lose 6.9 kg, statistically significant compared with the 6 kg lost by patients on the lower dose, provided they took the drug as directed.
- Ozempic already comes in 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses injected weekly.
- The data bodes well for Ozempic 2 mg’s application at the FDA, which Novo re-submitted in May.
- Price Action: NVO shares closed at $82.8 on Friday.
