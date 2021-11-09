Janssen Partially Terminates Nanoparticle License Agreement With Alkermes
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock is trading lower after announcing that Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has provided notice of its partial termination of two licenses relating to Alkermes’ NanoCrystal tech.
- The move affects know-how royalties related to the sales of Janssen’s paliperidone products for schizophrenia, including Invega Sustenna and Invega Trinza.
- While Janssen maintains that it has not used nanoparticle technology, but Alkermes “strongly disagrees.”
- Alkermes CEO Richard Pops says he’ll “explore all options” at the company’s disposal to prevent J&J from infringing on what he says is Alkermes’ contractual rights.
- “For years, Janssen has highlighted the use of our NanoCrystal technology in its long-acting INVEGA products and has paid us know-how royalties consistent with this fact,” Pops said in a statement. “We are not aware of any changes that have occurred to these products that would have altered their use of our intellectual property.”
- Since Alkermes had been planning for a wind-down of the Janssen royalty payments in the coming years, CFO Iain Brown says the termination won’t impact the company’s long-term outlook.
- “As we look ahead to 2022, we will incorporate any necessary changes from these developments when we provide our financial expectations for the year in February,” Brown said in a statement.
- Price Action: ALKS shares are down 14.70% at $25.01 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
