BioNTech Clocks Q3 Sales Of €6B; Raises FY21 COVID-19 Vax Sales Outlook
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) reports Q3 FY21 revenues of €6.08 billion compared to €67.5 million a year ago, mainly due to rapid increases in the supply and sales of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.
- As of November 2, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have shipped over two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2).
- BioNTech generated an operating income of €4.7 billion, a turnaround from a loss of €186.4 million a year ago.
- Net profit also saw a massive growth to €3.2 billion versus a loss of €210 million in Q2 2020. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €2.4 billion.
- Outlook: BioNTech estimates FY21 COVID-19 vaccine revenues of €16 billion - €17 billion, based on 2.5 billion doses. Earlier, the Company expected sales of around €15.5 billion.
- It reaffirmed the FY21 manufacturing capacity of 3 billion doses and up to 4 billion doses for 2022.
- The EC authorized a new formulation of BNT162b2 that allows for longer storage, as vials can be stored for 10 weeks at refrigerator temperatures from 2°C to 8°C.
- After the first puncture, vials can be stored and transported at 2°C to 30°C and used within 12 hours.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are trading 6.76% higher at $$259 during the premarket session on Tuesday's last check.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga