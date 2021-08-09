 Skip to main content

BioNTech Records Stupendous Q2 Sales, Earnings Growth; Estimates FY21 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenues Of €15B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:44am   Comments
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTXreports Q2 FY21 revenues of €5.31 billion compared to €41.7 million a year ago, primarily due to an increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. Revenues more than doubled from €2.04 billion sales in Q1 FY21.
  • As of July 21, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have shipped approximately one billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2).
  • The companies have signed orders of more than 2.2 billion doses for delivery in 2021 and more than one billion doses for 2022 and beyond.
  • BioNTech generated an operating income of €4.19 billion, a turnaround from a loss of €80.9 million a year ago. 
  • Net profit also saw a massive growth at €2.7 billion versus a loss of €88.3 million in Q2 2020. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €914.1 million.
  • Outlook: BioNTech estimates that COVID-19 vaccine revenues upon delivery of currently signed supply contracts are expected to reach around €15.5 billion (compared to €12.4 billion previously).
  • It targets a full-year 2021 manufacturing capacity of 3 billion doses and up to 4 billion doses for 2022.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are trading 5.14% higher at $409 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Image by x3 from Pixabay

