Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Meets Endpoint Goal In Lung Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:12am   Comments
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced topline data from Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial in patients with resectable stage IB to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • The trial evaluated Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone as neoadjuvant treatment.
  • The study met the primary endpoint of improved event-free survival (EFS). Opdivo/Chemo combo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in EFS compared to chemotherapy alone.
  • This combination previously showed a significant improvement of pathologic complete response (pCR), the trial's other primary endpoint.
  • The Company will complete a full evaluation of the available CheckMate -816 data and share the results at an upcoming medical conference.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.60% at $59.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.

