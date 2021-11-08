Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Meets Endpoint Goal In Lung Cancer Trial
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced topline data from Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial in patients with resectable stage IB to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The trial evaluated Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone as neoadjuvant treatment.
- The study met the primary endpoint of improved event-free survival (EFS). Opdivo/Chemo combo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in EFS compared to chemotherapy alone.
- This combination previously showed a significant improvement of pathologic complete response (pCR), the trial's other primary endpoint.
- The Company will complete a full evaluation of the available CheckMate -816 data and share the results at an upcoming medical conference.
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.60% at $59.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.
