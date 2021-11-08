 Skip to main content

Liquidia's Inhaled Treprostinil Powder Scores Tentative FDA Approval For PAH
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Liquidia's Inhaled Treprostinil Powder Scores Tentative FDA Approval For PAH
  • The FDA has granted tentative approval to Liquidia Corporation's  (NASDAQ: LQDA) Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. 
  • Tentative approval indicates that Yutrepia has met all regulatory standards for quality, safety, and efficacy required for approval in the U.S.
  • Due to a regulatory stay according to the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act (Hatch-Waxman Act), Yutrepia cannot yet be marketed in the U.S. 
  • In June 2020, United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) filed a lawsuit against Liquidia for alleged infringement of three patents related to Tyvaso (treprostinil). 
  • As a result, the FDA cannot give final approval of YUTREPIA until the expiration of the regulatory stay on October 27, 2022, or earlier resolution or settlement of the ongoing litigation.
  • Price Action: LQDA shares are up 0.17% at $4.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.

