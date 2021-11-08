Liquidia's Inhaled Treprostinil Powder Scores Tentative FDA Approval For PAH
- The FDA has granted tentative approval to Liquidia Corporation's (NASDAQ: LQDA) Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms.
- Tentative approval indicates that Yutrepia has met all regulatory standards for quality, safety, and efficacy required for approval in the U.S.
- Due to a regulatory stay according to the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act (Hatch-Waxman Act), Yutrepia cannot yet be marketed in the U.S.
- In June 2020, United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) filed a lawsuit against Liquidia for alleged infringement of three patents related to Tyvaso (treprostinil).
- As a result, the FDA cannot give final approval of YUTREPIA until the expiration of the regulatory stay on October 27, 2022, or earlier resolution or settlement of the ongoing litigation.
