CytoSorbents To Start US Study With CytoSorb For Ticagrelor Removal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
CytoSorbents To Start US Study With CytoSorb For Ticagrelor Removal
  • The FDA has signed off conditional approval for the STAR-T study to assess CytoSorbents Corporation's (NASDAQ: CTSO) blood purification device, CytoSorb, to remove Ticagrelor.
  • The company can now initiate clinical trial agreement negotiations and institutional review board submissions.
  • The randomized, controlled clinical trial was designed to support U.S. marketing submission for CytoSorb, to remove AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Brilinta (ticagrelor) during the cardiothoracic surgery to reduce perioperative bleeding complications.
  • Ticagrelor is one of the most commonly used blood thinners to reduce the risk of cardiac death, heart attacks, and strokes in patients with the acute coronary syndrome.
  • It is also used to reduce the rate of stent thrombosis in patients who have been stented.
  • However, when patients on ticagrelor require emergent cardiac surgery, the risk of severe bleeding and complications is very high. 
  • Last year in January, CytoSorb scored approval in the E.U. to remove ticagrelor during surgery requiring cardiopulmonary bypass.
  • In April 2020, CytoSorb received FDA Breakthrough Designation to remove ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery.
  • Price Action: CTSO shares are down 2.2% at $8.8 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

