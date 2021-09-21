 Skip to main content

Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report
  • India-based Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in 2 to 18 years. 
  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine.
  • The Company said that data analysis from 1,000 volunteers is ongoing. It will submit the data by next week to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the regulatory authority of India.
  • Ella also said the Phase 2 trials of the Company's COVID-19 intranasal vaccine are expected to be over by next month. 
  • As per Ella, the intranasal vaccine trials are conducted on three cohorts in which one group is administered Covaxin as the first dose and intranasal as the second. Similarly, intranasal-intranasal for the second group and Intranasal- Covaxin for the third cohort, 28 days apart. 
  • He said the trials would be conducted on about 650 volunteers. 
  • Speaking to reporters, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said Covaxin production would touch 55 million doses next month against 35 million in September. 
  • Ella said 100 million doses per month could be possible if the other manufacturing partners are fully geared up.
  • Read Next: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Kids Is Here: What You Need To Know.
  • Price Action: OCGN stock is up 2.02% at $7.59 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

