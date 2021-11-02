Incyte Stock Falls Despite Q3 Earnings Beat Street View
- Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Q3 adjusted EPS reached $1.18, compared to $0.23 posted a year ago, beating the consensus of $0.73.
- Sales increased 31% Y/Y to $812.99 million, ahead of the consensus of $738.77 million.
- The Company reported an operating income of $235.4 million, compared to $5.32 million posted a year ago.
- Product and royalty revenues increased 25% Y/Y to $777.98 million, driven by Jakafi, Iclusig, and Pemazyre net product revenues and higher product royalty revenues from Jakavi, Olumiant, and Tabrecta.
- The 202% growth in Olumiant royalty revenues reflects an increase in net product sales due to the use of Olumiant for COVID-19.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $2.3 billion.
- Guidance: Incyte reaffirmed FY21 Jakafi net product revenues at $2.125 billion - $2.170 billion
- Price Action: INCY shares are down 8.39% at $63.50 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
