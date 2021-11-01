 Skip to main content

ATAI Life's Schizophrenia Candidate Shows Promising Action In Mid-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
  • ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAIannounced interim data from the first 8-patient cohort of its Phase 2a trial of RL-007 for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS).
  • Related Link: Peter Thiel Backed Atai Life Launches New Mental Health Disorders-Focused Company. 
  • Data demonstrated potential pro-cognitive effects of RL-007, a cholinergic, glutamatergic, and GABA type B receptor modulator. 
  • After this early data, ATAI will commit additional financial resources for the accelerated development of RL-007.
  • The interim Phase 2a readout reported promising assessments from two quantitative biomarkers, qEEG (quantitative electroencephalogram) and ERP (evoked-response potential), and indicated changes consistent with improved cognition. 
  • Full results of the current Phase 2a trial are expected by the end of 2021.
  • Related: Teva Reports Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial.
  • Price Action: ATAI shares closed 6.37% higher at $15.52 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

