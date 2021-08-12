Peter Thiel Backed Atai Life Launches New Mental Health Disorders-Focused Company
- Peter Thiel-backed Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) has launched a new portfolio company, Revixia Life Sciences.
- Revixia Life's primary mission is to develop Salvinorin A (SalA) to treat various mental health disorders.
- Derived from Salvia divinorum, SalA is a non-nitrogenous agonist of the kappa-opioid receptor with potential use in treatment-resistant depression, substance use disorder, and pain.
- "Due to SalA's short psychedelic effect, it will be an attractive option for those who would like psychedelic treatment but are unwilling or unable to participate in longer sessions," said Revixia CEO Glenn Short in a statement.
- "The shorter experience will allow for more practical administration and monitoring, which may even make it possible to attend psychotherapy sessions on the same day," he added.
- Salvia has historically been used by the Mazatec people in Oaxaca, Mexico, to treat various illnesses like diarrhea and headaches.
- Salvinorin A can indirectly influence the cannabinoid system without interacting with the 5-HT2A serotonin receptor, the main target for hallucinogens such as DMT and psilocybin.
- Clinical trials are expected to begin in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: ATAI shares are down 2.20% at $13.64 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs depression treatment Peter ThielBiotech News Health Care General