Calithera Posts Early-Data For Arginase Inhibitor In Cystic Fibrosis Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Calithera Posts Early-Data For Arginase Inhibitor In Cystic Fibrosis Trial
  • Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALAshared interim safety and efficacy results from a Phase 1b trial evaluating CB-280, the company's investigational arginase inhibitor, in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). 
  • The data were shared at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Conference (NACFC).
  • At NACFC, data were presented on the first 24 subjects (18 treated with CB-280, six with placebo) for 50mg BID, 100mg BID and 200mg BID dose levels. 
  • CB-280 had a well-tolerated safety profile across all three dose levels, and all 18 subjects receiving CB-280 completed treatment without treatment interruptions or premature discontinuations. 
  • A pooled analysis of treatment vs. placebo showed a positive trend in forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), a safety endpoint, compared to placebo.
  • Encouraging trends were seen in disease biomarkers, including increased FeNO and decreased sweat chloride.
  • The study is ongoing, with Cohort 4 (300mg BID) on track to complete enrollment by the end of 2021.
  • Read Next: Calithera Buys Two Oncology Candidates From Takeda For $45M.
  • Price Action: CALA shares are up 3.37% at $1.99 during the market session on the last check Monday.

