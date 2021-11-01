Cocrystal Pharma Files To Start Human Trial For Protease Inhibitor In COVID-19
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has submitted a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) briefing package to the FDA for its broad-spectrum protease inhibitor CDI-45205 in COVID-19.
- FDA's response is expected to provide greater clarity and guidance on designing Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials for CDI-45205.
- Related Link: Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains.
- CDI-45205 is among protease inhibitors obtained under an exclusive license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF) in 2020.
- CDI-45205 and several analogs showed potent in vitro activity against the variants, surpassing the activity observed with the original Wuhan strain.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: COCP shares are up 5.92% at $0.95 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas