New Data Reaffirms Merck's Keytruda In Extending Survival In Melanoma Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:27am   Comments
New Data Reaffirms Merck's Keytruda In Extending Survival In Melanoma Patients
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKannounced new data from studies evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in melanoma patients. 
  • The Company shared the data at the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) 2021 Congress. 
  • 210 former participants of KEYNOTE-006 (158 patients treated with KEYTRUDA and 52 patients treated with ipilimumab) were assessed for a 7-year follow-up. 
  • Findings from this long-term follow-up showed that median overall survival (OS) was 32.7 months for Keytruda and 15.9 months for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Yervoy (ipilimumab).
  • The 7-year OS rates were 37.8% for Keytruda and 25.3% for ipilimumab. 
  • Merck also shared data from the KEYNOTE-716 Phase 3 trial of Keytruda compared to placebo in adult and pediatric (12 years or older) patients with resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. 
  • At the protocol-specified second interim analysis (IA2), treatment with Keytruda continued to show a clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared to placebo as adjuvant therapy, with a reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death of 39%.
  • 14.8% of patients who received Keytruda had a recurrence or died compared to 23.5% of patients on placebo. 
  • Twice as many patients on placebo (12.3%) experienced distant recurrence than patients on Keytruda (6.4%).
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.01% at $88.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs melanoma Phase 3 Trial

