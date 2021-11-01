AstraZeneca To Offload Some Drug Rights To Covis Pharma For $270M
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) will transfer global rights for respiratory medicines Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group for $270 million.
- Covis will also cover certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines.
- AstraZeneca expects the agreement to help sharpen its focus on priority medicines in its respiratory and immunology portfolio.
- Covis had previously acquired the rights to other respiratory medicines Alvesco, Omnaris, and Zetonna from AstraZeneca in 2018.
- Eklira and Duaklir, used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), had generated revenues of $143 million for AstraZeneca in geographies covered by this agreement.
- AstraZeneca expects the agreement, which is slated to close in Q4 of 2021, not to impact the company’s financial guidance for 2021.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.06% at $62.42 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.