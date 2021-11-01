 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca To Offload Some Drug Rights To Covis Pharma For $270M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 6:15am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca To Offload Some Drug Rights To Covis Pharma For $270M
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNwill transfer global rights for respiratory medicines Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group for $270 million.
  • Covis will also cover certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines.
  • AstraZeneca expects the agreement to help sharpen its focus on priority medicines in its respiratory and immunology portfolio.
  • Covis had previously acquired the rights to other respiratory medicines Alvesco, Omnaris, and Zetonna from AstraZeneca in 2018.
  • Eklira and Duaklir, used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), had generated revenues of $143 million for AstraZeneca in geographies covered by this agreement.
  • AstraZeneca expects the agreement, which is slated to close in Q4 of 2021, not to impact the company’s financial guidance for 2021.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.06% at $62.42 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Millions Of JNJ COVID-19 Shots Sit Idle At Emergent's Baltimore Plant: Reuters
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Strikes First Immunotherapy Wins In Bile Duct Cancer Trial
AstraZeneca Pulls Plug On MCL-1 Cancer Drug Trial
Novavax Shares Plunge To Lowest Levels Since Mid-May As COVID-19 Vaccine Woes Continue
AstraZeneca, Unilever Tumble As FTSE 100 Struggles With Rising Energy Prices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com