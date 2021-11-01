 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves Novartis' Scemblix In Two Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves Novartis' Scemblix In Two Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Settings
  • The FDA has approved Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Scemblix (asciminib) for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in two distinct indications. 
  • The FDA granted Scemblix accelerated approval for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
  • The agency granted full approval to the drug for adult patients with Ph+ CML-CP with the T315I mutation. 
  • The approval is based on Phase 3 ASCEMBL and Phase 1 trials that showed Scemblix nearly doubled the major molecular response rate vs. Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Bosulif (bosutinib) at 24 weeks (25% vs. 13%).
  • The proportion of patients who discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions was more than three times lower in the Scemblix arm (n = 156) vs. patients in the Bosulif arm (n = 76) (7% vs. 25%).
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 1.43% at $83.94 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS + PFE)

FDA Paves Way for Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot In Young Children
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
FDA May Clear First COVID-19 Vaccine For Younger Kids, Probably Today: NYT
EMA's Committee To Assess Further Data On Risk Of Heart Inflammation With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead-Merck Collaborate For Breast Cancer Study, Decision Day For ANI Pharma, Pfizer Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, 3 IPOs
Pfizer Conceding Race in Hospitalized Covid Because of Todos Medical's Triple MOA Antiviral
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com