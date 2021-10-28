Sanofi Raises FY21 Earnings Outlook As Dupixent, Vaccines Boost Q3 Performance
- Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Q3 sales grew 10.1% Y/Y to €10.4 billion due to solid growth from Dupixent, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
- EPS for the quarter increased 19.1% on reported and CER basis to €2.18.
- Sales from eczema treatment, Dupixent, jumped 54% to €1.41 billion.
- Vaccines sales increased 16.5% to €2.42 billion with record quarterly sales driven by flu vaccines and meningitis franchise recovery.
- Consumer Healthcare sales increased 11.1% to €1.16 billion, driven by the growth of Pain care and Digestive Wellness categories.
- The gross margin increased 1.9 percentage points to 72.8% versus the third quarter of 2020.
- Sanofi generated a free cash flow of €2.20 billion.
- Guidance: Sanofi now expects EPS to climb by around 14% at constant currencies for FY21, up from a previous, already improved estimate for 12% growth released in July.
- Read Next: Analyst Upgrades Sanofi On COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism.
- Price Action: SNY shares traded higher by 0.69% at $49.91 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General