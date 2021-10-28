 Skip to main content

Sanofi Raises FY21 Earnings Outlook As Dupixent, Vaccines Boost Q3 Performance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 6:58am   Comments
  • Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNYQ3 sales grew 10.1% Y/Y to €10.4 billion due to solid growth from Dupixent, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
  • EPS for the quarter increased 19.1% on reported and CER basis to €2.18.
  • Sales from eczema treatment, Dupixent, jumped 54% to €1.41 billion.
  • Vaccines sales increased 16.5% to €2.42 billion with record quarterly sales driven by flu vaccines and meningitis franchise recovery.
  • Consumer Healthcare sales increased 11.1% to €1.16 billion, driven by the growth of Pain care and Digestive Wellness categories.
  • The gross margin increased 1.9 percentage points to 72.8% versus the third quarter of 2020.
  • Sanofi generated a free cash flow of €2.20 billion.
  • Guidance: Sanofi now expects EPS to climb by around 14% at constant currencies for FY21, up from a previous, already improved estimate for 12% growth released in July.
  • Read Next: Analyst Upgrades Sanofi On COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism.
  • Price Action: SNY shares traded higher by 0.69% at $49.91 premarket on the last check Thursday.

