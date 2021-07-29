Sanofi Q2 Performance Benefits From Dupixent, Vaccines; Raises 2021 Profit Forecast
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has raised its 2021 profit forecast after its vaccines and blockbuster eczema treatment Dupixent helped boost second-quarter results.
- Q2 2021 sales grew 6.55 Y/Y to €8.7 billion (up 12.4% at CER), mainly driven by Dupixent and new oncology. Vaccines sales were up 16.2%, driven by meningitis and boosters franchise recovery, accelerating the mRNA pipeline.
- Sales from Dupixent, which are sold to patients with eczema and prescribed for other conditions such as asthma, jumped 57% to €1.24 billion.
- General Medicines sales increased 4.2% to €3.5 billion, supported by core assets (up 11.8%), including COVID-related demand for Lovenox.
- Consumer healthcare increased 11.9% to €1.1 billion due to the growth of the Digestive Wellness category, largely offsetting low demand for cough and cold brands.
- The gross margin remained unchanged at around 70%.
- Business net income was up 8.1% (CER) 16.8% to €1.73 billion.
- The Company said it was targeting EPS growth of around 12% at constant exchange rates this year, up from "high single-digit" percentage growth previously.
- Price Action: SNY shares are trading higher by 0.73% at $52.44 premarket on the last check Thursday.
