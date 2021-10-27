 Skip to main content

Merck Inks Licensing Pact To Broaden Generic Manufacturing Of COVID-19 Antiviral
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:39am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.
  • Merck said the royalty-free license would apply to 105 low- and middle-income countries. 
  • It allows manufacturers selected by MPP to make generic versions of molnupiravir, an antiviral pill Merck has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
  • Related Link: WHO-Led Program Intends To Purchase Oral COVID-19 Antivirals For $10, Including Merck's: Reuters.
  • "This is the first transparent, public health-driven voluntary license for a COVID-19 medical technology," Merck and MPP said in a joint statement.
  • Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Emory University will not receive sales royalties for molnupiravir under this agreement for as long as COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.
  • Related Link: Merck, Ridgeback File For Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antiviral.
  • Price Action: MRK shares up 0.18% at $82.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

