WHO-Led Program Intends To Purchase Oral COVID-19 Antivirals For $10, Including Merck's: Reuters
- A World Health Organization-led program for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for $10 per course, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
- Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill molnupiravir is likely to be one of the drugs.
- The document outlines the goals of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) until September next year.
- The WHO program wants to deliver about 1 billion COVID-19 tests to poorer nations and procure drugs to treat up to 120 million patients globally, out of about 200 million new cases it estimates in the next 12 months.
- The ACT-A asks the G20 and other donors for additional funding of $22.8 billion until September 2022, needed to buy and distribute vaccines, drugs, and tests to poorer nations. Donors have so far pledged $18.5 billion to the program.
- More significant additional amounts of new oral antivirals to treat mild patients are also expected to be procured at a later stage, the document says.
- The document also says that another 4.3 million courses of repurposed COVID-19 pills to treat critical patients are also expected to be purchased at $28 per course without naming any specific drug.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 2.68% at $79.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
