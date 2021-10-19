 Skip to main content

WHO-Led Program Intends To Purchase Oral COVID-19 Antivirals For $10, Including Merck's: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:28am   Comments
  • A World Health Organization-led program for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for $10 per course, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
  • Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill molnupiravir is likely to be one of the drugs.
  • Related: Merck Inks Supply Pact With Singapore For Its Oral COVID-19 Antiviral: Reuters.
  • The document outlines the goals of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) until September next year.
  • The WHO program wants to deliver about 1 billion COVID-19 tests to poorer nations and procure drugs to treat up to 120 million patients globally, out of about 200 million new cases it estimates in the next 12 months.
  • The ACT-A asks the G20 and other donors for additional funding of $22.8 billion until September 2022, needed to buy and distribute vaccines, drugs, and tests to poorer nations. Donors have so far pledged $18.5 billion to the program.
  • More significant additional amounts of new oral antivirals to treat mild patients are also expected to be procured at a later stage, the document says.
  • The document also says that another 4.3 million courses of repurposed COVID-19 pills to treat critical patients are also expected to be purchased at $28 per course without naming any specific drug.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 2.68% at $79.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Government News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

