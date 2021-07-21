 Skip to main content

Pfizer/BioNTech Strike COVID-19 Manufacturing Deal With Biovac For South Africa

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 10:11am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have struck a deal with South Africa's Biovac Institute to process and distribute over 100 million doses a year of their COVID-19 vaccine for the African Union beginning in 2022.
  • Technical transfer, on-site development, and equipment installation activities will begin immediately.
  • Biovac is a public-private partnership focused on vaccine production.
  • It will receive COVID-19 vaccine drug substance made in Europe's plants and begin fill-finish operations in 2022.
  • Price Action: BNTX stock is up 1.70% at $249.35, while PFE shares are down 1.40% at $40.59 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

