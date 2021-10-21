PDS Biotech Pauses Recruitment In PDS0101 Combo Cancer Trial
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has temporarily suspended recruitment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 combo trial in advanced HPV cancers
- The issue is not specific to the PDS0101 trial and is unrelated to the triple combination's safety or efficacy concerns.
- The NCI anticipates that the issue should be resolved timely.
- The trial is evaluating the novel combination in both checkpoint inhibitor naïve and refractory patients with advanced HPV-associated cancers that have progressed or returned after treatment.
- PDS Biotech's lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the Versamune platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers.
- In partnership with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), PDS Biotech is evaluating PDS0101 combined with Keytruda in a Phase 2 study in head and neck cancer.
- PDS Biotech is also conducting two additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and advanced localized cervical cancer with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively.
- Price Action: PDSB shares are down 4.07% at $11.56 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
