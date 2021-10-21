 Skip to main content

CDC's Advisory Committee Backs Pneumococcal Vaccine From Pfizer, Merck
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 7:13am   Comments
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Prevnar 20 pneumococcal vaccine for routine use.
  • The CDC's Advisory Committee has also voted to recommend vaccination either with a sequential regimen of Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Vaxneuvance followed by Pneumovax 23 or with a single dose 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. 
  • These updates would apply to adults 65 years or older and adults with certain underlying medical conditions who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous pneumococcal vaccination history is unknown.
  • Related Link: Merck's Pneumococcal Vaccine Lands FDA Nod, Just a Few Weeks After Its Rival.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.70% at $43.10, MRK shares are up 0.12% at $81.17 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

