CDC's Advisory Committee Backs Pneumococcal Vaccine From Pfizer, Merck
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Prevnar 20 pneumococcal vaccine for routine use.
- The CDC's Advisory Committee has also voted to recommend vaccination either with a sequential regimen of Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Vaxneuvance followed by Pneumovax 23 or with a single dose 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.
- These updates would apply to adults 65 years or older and adults with certain underlying medical conditions who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous pneumococcal vaccination history is unknown.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.70% at $43.10, MRK shares are up 0.12% at $81.17 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
