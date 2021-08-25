 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shot Generates 9X Spike-Binding Antibodies, Early Data Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:36am   Comments
According to interim data from two early-stage trials, a COVID-19 booster shot from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) sharply increased levels of antibodies.

  • A second dose of the J&J single-dose vaccine resulted in binding antibody levels nine times higher than the levels 28 days after receiving their first dose.
  • Unlike neutralizing antibodies, which destroy the virus, binding antibodies attach to the virus but do not destroy it or prevent infection. 
  • Instead, they alert the immune system of its presence so that white blood cells can be sent to destroy it.
  • Related: FDA Approves Vaccine Booster Dose Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines For Small, Vulnerable Group.
  • The studies showed significant increases in binding antibody responses in participants aged 18-55 and those 65 years and older who received a lower booster dose.
  • The study summaries are being submitted to the preprint server MedRxiv in advance of peer review.
  • In July, J&J published interim Phase 1/2a data in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed neutralizing antibodies generated by its vaccine remained stable eight months after immunization with a single dose.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.73% at $176.67 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

