Amgen, Neumora Collaborate On Precision Therapies for Brain Diseases
- Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Neumora Therapeutics Inc have announced a strategic collaboration to advance neuroscience discovery, development, and commercialization.
- The companies will collaborate on programs by applying Neumora's proprietary precision neuroscience platform to insights generated by Amgen's deCODE genetics and human data research capabilities.
- Deal terms for the collaboration were not disclosed.
- In addition, Neumora has received a $100 million equity investment from Amgen and acquired exclusive global rights to Amgen programs targeting casein kinase 1 delta and glucocerebrosidase for neurodegenerative diseases.
- Price Action: AMGN stock closed 0.89% lower at $209.98 on Wednesday.
