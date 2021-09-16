 Skip to main content

Amgen's Lumakras Combo Therapy Shows Improved Response Rate In Colorectal Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:08am
  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced data from a Phase 1b/2 study evaluating the combination of Lumakras (sotorasib) with Vectibix (panitumumab) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer.
  • Related Link: Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer.
  • The data showed that the combination therapy led to improved response rates. 
  • The results were detailed at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) congress.
  • Findings from the study showed that among 26 patients in the efficacy analysis set, the objective response rate (ORR) was 27%, while the disease control rate (DCR) was 81%. 
  • In the expansion cohort of sotorasib-naïve patients with refractory CRC (n=18), 33% experienced a response (confirmed and unconfirmed). 
  • "We are excited by these CodeBreaK 101 data, which show encouraging response rates that were much higher than the 9.7% response rate observed with Lumakras monotherapy," remarked David Reese, executive vice president of R&D. 
  • Amgen says it has initiated a new Phase 3 trial with Lumakras plus Vectibix in the third-line setting of colorectal cancer.
  • Price Action: AMGN stock closed 0.97% higher at $218.13 on Wednesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancer ESMO21 Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

