WHO To Finalize Nod To Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin Next Week: Sources
- The World Health Organization said a decision on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be finalized next week.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine.
- In a tweet, WHO said: "WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin."
- WHO further wrote that Bharat Biotech, which manufactured Covaxin, had submitted additional information on its request on September 27, which is currently being reviewed. WHO assessment will be finalized next week.
- Sources told CNN-News18 that the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts had submitted recommendations to WHO concerning Covaxin.
- Sources said there were no objections from any of the SAGE members.
- Related: WHO To Decide On EUL Of Ocugen-Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Today.
- Price Action: OCGN stock closed 2.67% higher at $6.93 on Tuesday.
- Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga