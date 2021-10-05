 Skip to main content

WHO To Decide On EUL Of Ocugen-Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 7:06am   Comments
  • An expert panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) will decide on the emergency use listing (EUL) authorization of Covaxin today.
  • Covaxin is India's indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN).
  • Related: Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin's WHO Clearance Delayed Further Over Queries: Sources.
  • According to SEC filingBharat Biotech International Limited will exclusively manufacture and supply Ocugen with its requirements of Covaxin clinical trial materials and manufacture & supply Covaxin drug product components and finished drug product after regulatory approval.
  • Additionally, Ocugen amended the Co-Development and Commercialization Agreement with CanSino Biologics Inc and added Ocugen's OCU410 to the existing collaboration.
  • OCU410 utilizes the nuclear receptor genes RAR-related orphan receptor A for dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • CanSino will be responsible for the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls development and manufacture of clinical supplies of OCU410. 
  • CanSino will have an exclusive option to obtain a non-exclusive license to manufacture OCU410 commercially. 
  • CanSino will have an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize OCU410 products in and for China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • Ocugen will maintain exclusive development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for OCU410 products outside the CanSino Territory. 
  • Price Action: OCGN stock is up 6.07% at $7.16 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

