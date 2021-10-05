 Skip to main content

Aditxt Shares Surge On AiPharma Acquisition, Holder Of COVID-19 Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
  • Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has agreed to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapies.
  • AiPharma Global holds exclusive rights to Avigan/Reeqonus/Qifenda and all formulations of favipiravir, a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug that targets COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. 
  • The binding agreement follows Aditxt's prior announcement to acquire the company and Aditxt's bridge loan funding to AiPharma Global for $6.5 million.
  • The acquisition will form a business segment for Aditxt that focuses on monitoring and treating infectious diseases. 
  • Key terms of the agreement include an increase in secured loan from Aditxt to AiPharma Global by $8.5 million resulting in total availability of $15 million.
  • AiPharma Global has recently agreed to acquire a major stake in Appili Therapeutics Inc (OTC: APLIF) to strengthen its collaboration on developing favipiravir and other treatments for infectious diseases. 
  • Price Action: ADTX stock is up 7.32% at $1.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

