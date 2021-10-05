Aditxt Shares Surge On AiPharma Acquisition, Holder Of COVID-19 Candidate
- Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has agreed to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapies.
- AiPharma Global holds exclusive rights to Avigan/Reeqonus/Qifenda and all formulations of favipiravir, a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug that targets COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
- The binding agreement follows Aditxt's prior announcement to acquire the company and Aditxt's bridge loan funding to AiPharma Global for $6.5 million.
- The acquisition will form a business segment for Aditxt that focuses on monitoring and treating infectious diseases.
- Key terms of the agreement include an increase in secured loan from Aditxt to AiPharma Global by $8.5 million resulting in total availability of $15 million.
- AiPharma Global has recently agreed to acquire a major stake in Appili Therapeutics Inc (OTC: APLIF) to strengthen its collaboration on developing favipiravir and other treatments for infectious diseases.
- Price Action: ADTX stock is up 7.32% at $1.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga