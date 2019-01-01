QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/83.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
6.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
71.3M
Outstanding
Appili Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in novel antibiotic and anti-infective therapies to help patients suffering from serious infections. Its anti-infective portfolio currently includes major programs namely ATI-2307, ATI-1701, ATI-1503, ATI-1501 and Favipiravir.

Appili Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Appili Therapeutics (OTCQX: APLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Appili Therapeutics's (APLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Appili Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Appili Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Appili Therapeutics (APLIF)?

A

The stock price for Appili Therapeutics (OTCQX: APLIF) is $0.0912 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:52:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Appili Therapeutics.

Q

When is Appili Therapeutics (OTCQX:APLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Appili Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Appili Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) operate in?

A

Appili Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.