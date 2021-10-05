 Skip to main content

Galapagos' Filgotinib Shows Clinical Benefit In Ulcerative Colitis Non-Responding Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 9:04am   Comments
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPGannounced results of two post-hoc analyses from the SELECTION and SELECTION LTE studies of filgotinib for active ulcerative colitis (UC). 
  • The analyses showed clinical benefits of continued dosing with filgotinib 200mg, an oral once-daily JAK1 preferential inhibitor, in patients who did not respond at week 10. 
  • Additionally, treatment with filgotinib 200mg resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measures by week 58.
  • The data will be presented at the UEGW virtual 2021 congress.
  • A post-hoc analysis of the SELECTION study showed that continuous filgotinib 200mg among non-responders resulted in 65.7% biologic-naïve and 62.2% biologic-experienced patients achieving partial Mayo Clinic Score (pMCS) response by Week 12.
  • 17.1% biologic-naïve and 16.7% biologic-experienced patients in pMCS remission.
  • Related: Galapagos Assumes Responsibility Of Late-Stage Filgotinib Trial In Crohn's Disease.
  • Price Action: GLPG stock is down 1.66% at $50.32 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

