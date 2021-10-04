JNJ, Xencor Sign $1.3B Licensing Deal For B-Cell Malignancies-Targeted Bispecific Antibody
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit has inked a licensing deal worth $100 million in upfront cash and $25 million in equity for global licensing rights with Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR).
- The agreement covers Xencor's CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody plamotamab currently in Phase 1 testing against B cell malignancies.
- The deal will come with up to $1.18 billion in downstream milestones as well as potential royalties in the "mid-teens to low twenties.
- Janssen will hold exclusive development and commercialization rights worldwide for plamotamab, including monotherapy and combo regimens.
- Xencor and Janssen will split future clinical trial cost 20-80, respectively. Those plans include a subcutaneous formulation trial for the bispecific, which is expected to begin in 2022.
- Meanwhile, Xencor will exclusively fund a Phase 2 combo study of plamotamab, tafasitamab, and lenalidomide in patients with B-cell lymphoma set to start in late 2021 or early 2022.
- Price Action: XNCR stock is up 1.25% at $34.09 during the market session on the last check Monday.
