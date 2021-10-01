 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Activist Investor Thinks Merck Undervalues Acceleron Buy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Activist Investor Thinks Merck Undervalues Acceleron Buy
  • Hours after Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) announcement to acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN), one of Acceleron's activist investors isn't happy with the price tag.
  • Related: Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights.
  • Avoro Capital, which beneficially owns approximately 7% of Acceleron, slammed $180-apiece price, arguing it "drastically undervalues" Acceleron.
  • Avoro argues that, instead of going on sale right now, Acceleron should wait for more clinical trial data from the deal centerpiece, pulmonary arterial hypertension candidate sotatercept, to get a better price. 
  • The investment manager feels "incredibly strongly" that the transaction would hurt Acceleron shareholders if allowed as is, it said in a statement.
  • When Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal a few days ago, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges noted that the $180-per-share price would represent a 45% premium to Acceleron's average share price from mid-April to mid-August. 
  • Avoro calculated the premium at 38% against Acceleron's stock price before the rumor and noted that the premiums of biopharma M&As since 2020 have averaged about 89%.
  • Price Action: XLRN stock is up 1.66% at $174.98, MRK shares are up 9.45% at $82.21 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + XLRN)

Tracking Merck & Co's Smart Money Trades
Expert Ratings For Acceleron Pharma
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Moderna, Novavax And Other COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Are Plummeting
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Merck Announcement Helps Prompt Positive Pre-Market Price Moves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com