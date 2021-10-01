Why Are Omeros Shares Plunging On Friday?
- The FDA has identified deficiencies regarding Omeros Corporation's (NASDAQ: OMER) marketing application of narsoplimab for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
- The application was accepted in January 2021 under FDA's Priority Review program.
- The agency FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification.
- The Company does not currently expect any such resolution by the October 17, 2021 target action date. Omeros is evaluating potential next steps as it awaits additional information from FDA.
- Narsoplimab is the first drug candidate submitted to FDA for approval in HSCT-TMA.
- It has Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan designations in both HSCT-TMA and IgA nephropathy.
- Price Action: OMER stock is down 45.20% at $7.56 during the market session on the last check Friday.
