Omeros' Narsoplimab Associated With Improvement In Organ Function In Stem Cell Transplant Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Omeros' Narsoplimab Associated With Improvement In Organ Function In Stem Cell Transplant Patients
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMERhas announced the presentation of data on organ function improvement from its pivotal trial of narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
  • Data were shared at the European Hematology Association (EHA).
  • 61% of the intent-to-treat (ITT) population (any patient receiving at least one dose of narsoplimab) and 74% of the per-protocol (PP) population (those patients receiving over four weeks of dosing) responded to narsoplimab.
  • The improvement was based on laboratory TMA markers (platelet count improvement and reduction in LDH levels) and clinical status (organ function or freedom from transfusion).
  • 74% of eligible patients in the ITT population experienced improved organ function (67%, 50%, and 100% in kidney, neurologic, or gastrointestinal function, respectively).
  • 77% of eligible patients in the PP population experienced organ function improvement.
  • 48% of eligible patients in the ITT population and 55% in the PP population experienced freedom from transfusion.
  • Narsoplimab was well tolerated.
  • The most common adverse events were pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, neutropenia, fatigue, and hypokalemia, all common in HSCT.
  • Six patients died during the core study period due to causes common in HSCT. There were no study discontinuations due to non-fatal adverse events.
  • Detailed data and findings from the study are being submitted to a peer-reviewed scientific journal for publication.
  • A marketing application for narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA treatment is under Priority Review by the FDA with an action date of October 17.
  • Price Action: OMER shares are down 1.08% at $15.64 during the market session on the last check Monday.

