Spero Therapeutics Inks Revenue Interest Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty Partners
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) has entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $125 million.
- Spero will use the proceeds to prepare for the anticipated launch of tebipenem HBr and support the continued clinical development of SPR720 and SPR206.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Spero will receive $50 million from HealthCare Royalty Partners in October.
- Spero is also entitled to receive an additional $50 million upon the FDA approval of tebipenem HBr for a complicated urinary tract infection and an additional $25 million for the commercial milestone.
- HealthCare Royalty Partners will receive a tiered royalty on applicable revenue generated by Spero products until the aggregate amount paid to HealthCare Royalty Partners is two and a half times the total investment amount funded.
- The tiered royalty will begin in the low double digits and decrease to the low single digits upon certain annual revenue thresholds.
- Price Action: SPRO stock is up 1.38% at $18.43 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
