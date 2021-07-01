Spero Therapeutics Stock Surges On $40M Equity Funding, SPR206 Licensing Pact With Pfizer
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) announced that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) would contribute $40 million to the company through its Breakthrough Growth Initiative focusing on advancing patient care.
- Pfizer acquired around 2.4 million SPRO shares at $16.93 per share.
- Spero will use the proceeds to prepare for potential approval and launch of tebipenem HBr, continue the clinical development of both SPR720 and SPR206.
- The two parties have also entered into a licensing agreement for SPRO’s polymyxin product candidate SPR206 for treating severe multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative infections in hospitals.
- Spero has granted Pfizer the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia territories.
- These rights entitle SPRO to up to $80 million in milestones and royalties on SPR206 net sales in these territories, ranging from high single digits to low double digits.
- Spero believes that the net proceeds from the newly announced equity investment will extend its cash runway into the second half of 2022.
- Price Action: SPRO shares are up 26.4% at $17.65 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday, while PFE stock closed at $39.16 on Wednesday.
