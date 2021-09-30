Merck, Sutro Biopharma Extends Cytokine Derivative Research Program
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has extended the research term by two years for the first cytokine derivative program under a 2018 agreement with Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO).
- The research extension is intended to facilitate preclinical research and development activities for a second candidate with a novel design and approach.
- As part of this extension, Sutro is eligible to receive up to $10 million.
- Under the 2018 collaboration agreement terms, Sutro and Merck are conducting preclinical research and developing cytokine derivatives utilizing Sutro's cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platforms, XpressCF and Xpress CF.
- Merck has exclusive worldwide rights to therapeutic candidates derived from the collaboration.
- In March 2020, Merck exercised its option to extend the research term of the first collaboration program by one year, which generated a payment of $5 million to Sutro.
- In April 2021, Merck initiated IND-enabling toxicology studies for the first candidate, for which Sutro earned a $15 million milestone payment.
- Additionally, research on a second cytokine derivative program on a separate target is ongoing.
- Price Action: STRO stock closed 0.69% lower at $18.65 on Wednesday.
