Merck, Sutro Biopharma Extends Cytokine Derivative Research Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:18am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has extended the research term by two years for the first cytokine derivative program under a 2018 agreement with Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO).
  • The research extension is intended to facilitate preclinical research and development activities for a second candidate with a novel design and approach. 
  • As part of this extension, Sutro is eligible to receive up to $10 million.
  • Under the 2018 collaboration agreement terms, Sutro and Merck are conducting preclinical research and developing cytokine derivatives utilizing Sutro's cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platforms, XpressCF and Xpress CF. 
  • Merck has exclusive worldwide rights to therapeutic candidates derived from the collaboration. 
  • In March 2020, Merck exercised its option to extend the research term of the first collaboration program by one year, which generated a payment of $5 million to Sutro. 
  • In April 2021, Merck initiated IND-enabling toxicology studies for the first candidate, for which Sutro earned a $15 million milestone payment. 
  • Additionally, research on a second cytokine derivative program on a separate target is ongoing.
  • Related Link: Sutro Biopharma's Ovarian Cancer Candidate Fast-Tracked In US.
  • Price Action: STRO stock closed 0.69% lower at $18.65 on Wednesday.

