Sutro Biopharma's Ovarian Cancer Candidate Fast Tracked In US
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Sutro Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: STRO) STRO-002 for ovarian cancer.
- The designation covers platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients who have received one to three prior lines of systemic therapy.
- STRO-001-GM1 is a Phase 1 trial for STRO-002 for patients with advanced ovarian cancer that have progressed or relapsed after standard of care treatments to assess efficacy, safety, and tolerability.
- STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate.
- Price Action: STRO shares are up 4.09% at $19.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
