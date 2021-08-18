 Skip to main content

Sutro Biopharma's Ovarian Cancer Candidate Fast Tracked In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 8:05am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Sutro Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: STRO) STRO-002 for ovarian cancer.
  • The designation covers platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients who have received one to three prior lines of systemic therapy.
  • STRO-001-GM1 is a Phase 1 trial for STRO-002 for patients with advanced ovarian cancer that have progressed or relapsed after standard of care treatments to assess efficacy, safety, and tolerability. 
  • STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate.
  • Price Action: STRO shares are up 4.09% at $19.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

