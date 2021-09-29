Is Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Moving Closer To Authorization?

Close on heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issuing restricted authorization for the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 booster vaccine dose, it is also expected to greenlight rival vaccine maker Moderna Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MRNA) half-dose mRNA vaccine as a booster shot, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in adults as well as adolescents in two-dose series of 100mcg each, given 28 days apart. The FDA has also authorized an additional dose for moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people at least 28 days after the initial two-dose primary series.

The company's regulatory submission for authorization of a booster dose is pushing for a half-dose booster, the report said.

This, according to the report, will serve two purposes: reduce the risk of side effects from a booster and allow the company to make available more doses, blunting criticism richer nations are clamoring for booster shots even before people from many other nations get their first doses.

At last check Wednesday, Moderna shares were slipping 0.45% to $382.21.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug