I-Mab In Talks With Pharma Giants About Partnership, Stake Sale: Bloomberg
- A year after I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) made headlines with its $2.9 billion deal licensing a CD47 drug to AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), the biotech is reportedly holding talks with big pharma players about partnerships and potential investment.
- Bloomberg broke the news of the "early talks" with global biopharma companies citing people familiar with the matter.
- I-Mab is reportedly conducting a strategic review that could lead to cooperation on clinical development in China or the sale of an equity stake.
- Bloomberg reported that the company is also in talks with potential financial advisers for the review.
- The article, which says I-Mab is also talking to potential financial advisers, follows a report in June that the biotech is seeking a partner for its anti-CD73 antibody uliledlimab.
- Work on an uliledlimab deal is continuing, with the goal being to replicate the success of the 2020 agreement with AbbVie.
- AbbVie paid $180 million and committed to almost 10 times as much in milestones for the rights to anti-CD47 antibody lemzoparlimab outside of greater China.
- Price Action: IMAB stock is up 3.91% at $72.07 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General