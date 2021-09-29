 Skip to main content

I-Mab In Talks With Pharma Giants About Partnership, Stake Sale: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 11:05am   Comments
  • A year after I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) made headlines with its $2.9 billion deal licensing a CD47 drug to AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), the biotech is reportedly holding talks with big pharma players about partnerships and potential investment.
  • Bloomberg broke the news of the "early talks" with global biopharma companies citing people familiar with the matter. 
  • I-Mab is reportedly conducting a strategic review that could lead to cooperation on clinical development in China or the sale of an equity stake.
  • Bloomberg reported that the company is also in talks with potential financial advisers for the review.
  • The article, which says I-Mab is also talking to potential financial advisers, follows a report in June that the biotech is seeking a partner for its anti-CD73 antibody uliledlimab. 
  • Work on an uliledlimab deal is continuing, with the goal being to replicate the success of the 2020 agreement with AbbVie.
  • AbbVie paid $180 million and committed to almost 10 times as much in milestones for the rights to anti-CD47 antibody lemzoparlimab outside of greater China.
  • Price Action: IMAB stock is up 3.91% at $72.07 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

